NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Traffic is being diverted from an area in Nitro due to a water line break.

City of Nitro officials say the break happened in the area of 2nd Ave. and 21st St. near Living Memorial Park.

Officials are describing this as a possible major water line break.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.