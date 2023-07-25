CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday was training day for K9 officers in Kanawha County.

The training took place at Fire Station 8 in Orchard Manor in Charleston. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication from both the K9s and their human partners to get them trained up and ready for the force.

K9 handler and Charleston Police Department Cpl. Joshua Clendenin also took part in the training. Clendenin was the handler of fallen Charleston K9 Axel, who was killed in the line of duty last August.

“I always tell everybody you spend more time with these dogs than your human family,” Clendenin said. “We’re at work with them, we’re at home with them. It’s still very hard to deal with working a new dog. You have all the memories of working the other dog, and what could have been with him. It’s still hard.”

August 28 will make one year since the CPD lost K9 Axel.