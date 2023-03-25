ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say a tree fell on top of a parked car with someone inside it.

The incident happened around 12:27 p.m. at the intersection of North Pinch Road and Main Street in Elkview near Smith’s Foodfair.

The person in the car refused medical treatment, according to dispatchers.

There are currently powerlines on the ground, dispatchers say.

Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene.

13 News is reaching out to officials for more information.