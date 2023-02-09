UPDATE (2:03 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): According to Charleston Police officers on the scene, the tree fell on two parked cars, each with a single person inside.

One of those people was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A tree has fallen on at least two vehicles in the Kanawha City area on Thursday.

It happened on the 4900 block of Venable Ave SE at around 1:35 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that there are injuries reported, but we do not know how many people are injured at this time.

Kanawha County 911 says that power lines are also down in the area.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.