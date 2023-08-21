KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The case of a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death was continued in Kanawha County Court.

The defense team for Amber Wymer requested the continuance to seek a mental evaluation for Wymer before the trial. She is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, of Charleston.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The charges stem from an incident that happened January 5, 2023, at a home in the 800 block of Bauer Avenue in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department says Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father, and that they shared the home.

Wymer was indicted on the charge on April 6, 2023, and pleaded not guilty on April 17.