KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The trial for a man accused of murdering a woman in Kanawha County has been continued until July.

According to the office of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard, Michael Smith appeared in court this morning, March 20, 2023. Smith is charged with murder in the 2021 death of Cheyenne Johnson.

Johnson’s body was found in a well in the Sissonville area on Monday, May 3, 2021. Authorities said she had been missing since the previous Thursday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said at the time that identified the body as Johnson through tattoos. At the time her body was recovered, deputies said they believed Johnson died the same day she went missing.

After Michael Smith’s arrest, a second suspect was also arrested in Johnson’s death. Virginia Smith, who is not related to Michael Smith, was charged with murder in the case. Her next court appearance is set for April 10, 2023.

Michael Smith’s trial is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023.