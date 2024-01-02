CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The trial has been delayed for a woman accused of murder in the death of her boyfriend’s daughter in January 2023.

Amber Wymer, 42, was expected to stand trial Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, on a murder charge for the stabbing death of 20-years-old Abigail Marcinkowsky. However, the prosecuting attorney’s office says they have not received Wymer’s mental health evaluation records from the defense team. Court officials say the case can not proceed until the prosecution receives those records.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wymer was indicted on the charge on April 6, 2023, and pleaded not guilty on April 17. In August, her trial was continued at the request of her defense team in order to seek a mental evaluation for Wymer before the trial.

On Dec. 12, 2023, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office rejected a second-degree murder plea for Wymer. Court records say the victim’s family was not in agreement with the motion at her Dec. 12 hearing, which was one reason why it was denied.

No new trial or hearing dates have been set at this time.