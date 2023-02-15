CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The trial of a man accused of hiding a body in a freezer was continued on Wednesday.

According to court records, 45-year-old Samuel Lee May admitted to Kanawha County deputies that he killed 71-year-old Cynthia Mudd, but could not give any more details because he “blacked out.” Mudd’s body was found in a freezer.

His trial was originally scheduled for Feb. 27 but was continued to April 24 during his pretrial hearing on Wednesday. The defense attorney says he asked for a criminal intent evaluation for May for March 21 and the prosecution agreed. The judge in the case approved it.

May was indicted on Nov. 11, 2022, for first-degree murder, concealment of a deceased human body, fraud and related activity in connection with an access device. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and concealment of a human body in December 2022.

Court records say May told deputies that Arnold Ward Hiller assisted him in hiding Mudd’s body. Hiller was charged with fraud after allegedly withdrawing $1,100 from Mudd’s bank account after she died.