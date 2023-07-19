KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The trial date for a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Kanawha County has been rescheduled.

According to court records, the trial for Vestal Harper,77, has been moved to October 30. It was originally set for July 24.

Court officials say the trial was rescheduled due to Harper’s representation relocating to a new job. The case was assigned to another attorney, and moving the trial back will allow the new representation time to assess the case and Harper.

Harper is accused in the murder of 72-year-old Nancy Belcher on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. She was found dead at the scene of her home in the Lower Donnally Road area of Kanawha City. Harper was seen leaving the area in a vehicle when police stopped and arrested him.

Harper pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in November after being indicted by a grand jury earlier that month. He remains in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond.