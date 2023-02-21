2 dead after truck crashes into creek in Kanawha County, West Virginia

UPDATE (7:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21): First responders tell 13 News that two people have died as a result of the crash in Cedar Grove.

UPDATE (7:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died in a single-vehicle crash in Cedar Grove.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the truck crashed into a creek in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County. There is still no word on any other injuries.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An unknown amount of people are trapped inside a truck after it crashed into a creek in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County, dispatchers say.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Big Mountain Road and Kelley’s Creek Road in Cedar Grove, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County medics are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.