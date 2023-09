KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A truck hauling whiskey crashed in Kanawha County on Wednesday.

Dispatchers say the crash happened on Sergent Road near Cross Lanes.

The Nitro Fire Department says the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Photo Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department

Fire crews say they are waiting for another truck to come and get the whiskey.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.