On Jan. 23, 2023, TSA found the second firearm of the year at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (Courtesy: TSA)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The TSA at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport stopped a Clay County, West Virginia, man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight.

The Transportation Security Administration says this happened on Monday.

They say the man had a .45 caliber handgun with seven bullets loaded, with one in the chamber. The handgun was found when the man went through an X-ray machine.

The man was cited by police after the handgun was found.

In December 2022, the TSA says the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000.

So far, two guns have been found at Yeager Airport. In 2022, six guns were found.