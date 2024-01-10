UPDATE (12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10): Dispatchers say Route 60 is back open.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A crash involving a coal truck has shut down Route 60 near the Kanawha-Fayette line, according to dispatchers.
They say the call about the crash at Route 60 and Sebesta Lane came in around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Two people have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.