UPDATE (12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10): Dispatchers say Route 60 is back open.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A crash involving a coal truck has shut down Route 60 near the Kanawha-Fayette line, according to dispatchers.

They say the call about the crash at Route 60 and Sebesta Lane came in around 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two people have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.