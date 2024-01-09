VIDEO: Previous Coverage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Postal Service has not held a meeting on the proposed closure of a processing and distribution facility near Southridge, which the APWU Local 133 says shows the USPS’ “incompetence.”

While people can send in comments over the internet, the union says USPS must also have a public meeting within 45 days of a Mail Processing Facility Review that determines if they will consolidate the Charleston location to an out-of-state location like Pittsburgh or Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

Tim Holstein, Vice President of APWU Local 133, tells 13 News that Sen. Joe Manchin (D) and Rep. Carol Miller (R) have been told about this and will be “taking perspective action.”

“West Virginia residents should have already been notified and had the opportunity to voice their concerns by now,” Holstein said. “This is just another example of the incompetence on display pertaining to the decisions that are being made regarding West Virginia’s mail, further promoting the union’s position that your mail should not be moved to Pittsburgh for processing, to face unnecessary delays.”

With the location’s future in limbo, workers have taken to the picket lines. Several dozen USPS workers gathered outside the Charleston post office on Lee Street picketing to keep their plant from closing.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin also joined the picket line tonight with the union employees. She is just one of several West Virginia leaders including Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) who have written to the U.S. Postmaster General urging them to keep the Charleston plant open.

Sen. Manchin has said that none of the 800 workers at the location would lose their job, following a talk with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. In his comment, he said he is against the “closure of or reduction in services or resources at the facility, including any potential staffing reassignments or layoffs.”

The senior senator says while he appreciates Postmaster General DeJoy saying there will be no layoffs, he remains “concerned” about staffing reassignments.

“Some of the postal employees at the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center facility already commute 50 miles one way for work,” Sen. Manchin said in his comment. “Extending the commuting time will put more strain on them and their families, making it harder for USPS to retain these valuable workers.”

If you want to give your opinion on the future of the facility, click here.