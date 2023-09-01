CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – To help neighbors in need in eastern Kanawha County, the United Way of Central West Virginia and the Charleston Dirty Birds are teaming up to collect much-needed supplies for those impacted by the recent flash flooding.

According to the Charleston Dirty Birds, through Sunday, Sept. 3, anyone who brings two or more items from the list below to donate will receive a general admission ticket to the game they bring the items to.

The recommended items to bring include cleaning supplies such as:

Heavy duty trash bags, or contractor bags

Buckets (five gallon or smaller)

Sponges

Scrub brushes

Squeegees

Mops

Rubber gloves or latex gloves

Work gloves

Bleach

Multi-purpose cleaner

Laundry detergent

Paper towels

Disinfecting wipes

Plastic totes

Flat shovels

Box fans

Officials with the United Way and the Dirty Birds say clothing items will not be accepted.

The United Way of Central West Virginia will also be taking monetary donations through their website and click the large, orange “DONATE” button to contribute.

The Red Cross is also taking donations to help flood victims. To donate through the Red Cross, you can visit their website, their Charleston location at 113 Lakeview Drive, or call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).