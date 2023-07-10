CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The ribbon is officially cut on the brand new University of Charleston Downtown Innovation Hub (DIH).

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and business owners marked the opening of the new center, which is located on the corner of Lee and Capitol streets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Primarily funded through a US economic development grant, the new DIH center aims at helping local businesses with coaching, employee training and creating economic opportunities.

“We’re providing them with the knowledge, the tools and the contacts they need to accelerate their business growth, which will stimulate economic development in the Kanawha Valley as well as help to create jobs,” said Marty Roth, president of the University of Charleston.

The university offers a nine-month business accelerator program that features in person and online training.