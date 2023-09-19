CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Up Next Charlie West program began on Tuesday.

The program – which is a part of the Charleston Area Alliance – is for young people in the Charleston area to gather and learn new ideas.

The program’s focus on Tuesday afternoon was marketing. They talked about different business strategies, like making compelling offers, identifying a target market and gaining perspective in the business world.

“Business is doing really great in Charleston. Lots of people doing side hustles that they’re trying to turn into a full-time gig, and that’s what I love to see,” Joe Justice, owner of the Joe Justice Organization, said. “I love to see that type of energy and I love to see that kind of thing happen.”