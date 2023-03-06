UPDATE (7:54 p.m. on Monday, March 6): Metro 911 says U.S. Rte. 60 is back open after a four-vehicle crash.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says U.S. Rte. 60 is closed after a four-vehicle crash in the Cedar Grove, West Virginia, area.

The crash happened near Hall Avenue within the 4600 block of East Dupont Avenue (Rte. 60).

Crews are en route to the scene, dispatchers say.

Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

There is no information on injuries at this time, according to dispatchers.