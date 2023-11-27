KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is considering closing down a processing and distribution plant near Southridge and moving operations up to Pennsylvania, according to American Postal Workers Local Union 133.

The union said workers at the Charleston Processing and Distribution Center received a “stand-up talk” about the proposed changes, which starts with a Mail Processing Facility Review. If this goes through, the work would move to Pittsburgh or Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

APWU 133 Local said a study will be done to see if it makes sense to close down the plant, and public input will be considered. You can put in your thoughts by clicking here. If it makes sense for them to move, a public meeting will be held, the union said.

They said this would hopefully have “minimal impact to customer service” and “Post Office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases.”

Workers could be reassigned if the changes are made in compliance with collective bargaining agreements.

In a statement to 13 News, APWU 133 Local said in part, “Although the Postal Service has not made this consideration immediate, it is of the union’s belief that this will further delay mail processing and diminish the plant’s current role. President Craig Brown and I have been in communication with Senators Manchin and Capito as well as Congresswoman Carol Miller regarding this ongoing issue. We will continue to fight for the sanctity of the mail and the residents of WV.”