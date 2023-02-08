CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A vacant home caught fire overnight in Charleston.
It happened on the 500 block of Bream St. at around 3:40 a.m.
Crews on the scene told 13 News that flames were quickly put out.
No injuries were reported.
by: Bailey Brautigan
