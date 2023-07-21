KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-64 in Kanawha County.
According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out in a vehicle near the 51-mile marker of I-64 near Dunbar on Friday, July 21. Dispatchers say only one car is involved and no injuries have been reported.
At this time, no lanes are blocked, according to dispatchers. A large amount of smoke can be seen from the West Virginia 511 camera in that area. The Dunbar Fire Department and law enforcement are on the scene.
This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.