KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-64 in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out in a vehicle near the 51-mile marker of I-64 near Dunbar on Friday, July 21. Dispatchers say only one car is involved and no injuries have been reported.

At this time, no lanes are blocked, according to dispatchers. A large amount of smoke can be seen from the West Virginia 511 camera in that area. The Dunbar Fire Department and law enforcement are on the scene.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.