KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on the interstate in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, a passenger vehicle caught fire near the 107 mile-marker of I-77 South shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

Dispatchers say the vehicle is off the roadway, and I-77 South remains open at this time. No one was injured in the incident, according to Metro officials.

The Sissonville Fire Department responded.