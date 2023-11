KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle fire blocked traffic along I-77 South Wednesday morning.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire happened Wednesday, Nov. 29, on the Chuck Yeager Memorial Bridge. The roadway was temporarily shut down, but has since reopened.

Dispatchers say the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

The fire has been knocked down, according to dispatchers.