UPDATE: (10:05 P.M. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023) — A man is facing charges after Nitro Police say he drove into a door at a gas station.

No one was injured when it happened Tuesday evening, at the Speedway on First Street, but it did shatter some glass.

Nitro Police tell 13 News Darrell Lake already had a suspended drivers license and he is facing charges in conncection to that.

He is also charged with being in possession of meth when the incident happened.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The Nitro Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into the door of a gas station in Nitro.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the Speedway on 1st Avenue in Nitro. According to dispatchers, no one was injured, and only one vehicle was involved.

While the door did sustain some damage, dispatchers say the vehicle did not go into the building during the incident.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more details become available.