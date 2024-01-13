STANDARD, WV (WOWK) — One person was transported after a vehicle crashed into a guardrail in Standard Saturday evening.

According to Metro 911, responders were called to the site of a single vehicle accident on General Tackett Boulevard at Paint Creek Road around 6:23 p.m. A single person was transported for a minor shoulder injury after the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

Paint Creek Road was also temporarily closed.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident alongside Kanawha Ambulance and the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department.