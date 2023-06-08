UPDATE: (2:45 p.m. June 8, 2023): Crews on the scene say no one was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the Taco Bell in Elkview, West Virginia.

Crews tell WOWK 13 News the driver of the vehicle allegedly hit the wrong pedal, causing the crash. No one was in the dining room at the time of the crash, and crews say the building’s drive-thru is still open.

There is no word on the extent of the damage to the dining room.

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Elkview this afternoon.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:56 p.m. at the Taco Bell at 103 Crossings Mall Road in Elkview.

Dispatchers say the driver was not injured and there was no one in the dining room at the time of the crash.

There is no word at this time as to the extent of damage to the building or what caused the crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:56 p.m. at the Taco Bell at 103 Crossings Mall Road in Elkview. June 8, 2023 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Michael Magee)

Dispatchers say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is responding.