CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A person is dead after a vehicle went off I-64 and landed on Pennsylvania Avenue near the West Virginia Lottery Building, the Charleston Police Department says.

According to Metro 911 officials, the call came in after 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

There is no word on any injuries or if traffic is blocked.

The Charleston Police and Fire Departments, and medics are on the scene.