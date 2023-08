CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle hit a person at the intersection of E. DuPont Avenue and Mile Branch Road in eastern Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say this happened around 7 a.m. near the GoMart on Route 60.

One person was taken to the hospital. There is no word if any arrests were made.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, and medics and fire crews from Cedar Grove responded.