CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Emergency crews are on the scene after a pickup truck left the interstate on Monday.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the vehicle hydroplaned, and crews on the scene say that it went through the rail on the westbound Washington St. exit ramp of I-64.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Metro 911 says the vehicle ended up in the lot across the street from the West Virginia Lottery building, but no injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.