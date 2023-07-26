KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident that happened earlier this week.

According to the KCSO, the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at the I-64 entrance ramp from Fairlawn Avenue/1st Avenue, also known as Route 25, in Institute. Deputies say a vehicle described as a silver Kia Optima allegedly failed to yield where the eastbound and westbound traffic merge on the entrance ramp.

Deputies say the other driver involved was a motorcyclist who was seriously injured in the crash. There is no word on the person’s condition at this time. Authorities say they do not know if the vehicle that left the scene sustained any damage or if it had any recognizable characteristics.

Anyone who may have any information on the crash, witnessed it, or may have footage from a dash camera or other recording device is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.