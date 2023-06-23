CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents living in the Vista View apartment complex in Charleston say they are in talks with Legal Aid of West Virginia as potential clients.

Neighbors tell 13 News they were seeking legal assistance from the organization for months, and that last week, attorneys from Legal Aid visited Vista View apartments to give a presentation on their services.

According to the Legal Director of Legal Aid of West Virginia, landlords are required to deliver housing in fit and habitable living conditions, per West Virginia Code 37-6-30. The code lists that properties must meet health, safety, fire, and housing code requirements. That includes working electrical, plumbing, sanitary, heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and even elevators.

Victoria Graves is a single mother raising three children all under four years of age. She says in the years she’s lived at Vista View, the complex has fallen very short of these guidelines.

“We’re literally crying out, this is not livable conditions for our kids,” Graves said.

Tyler Stapleton also lives at the complex and has the same concerns.

“We want to wake up the management of this facility to really make them see what their behaviors have caused for a lot of people,” Stapleton said. “Bring this complex to what it needs to be, which is a safe place to live and somewhere for people who are less fortunate in life to have a place to live and have the ability to become better people.”

This development comes after months of 13 News investigations into neighbor complaints of the apartment living conditions. Some of those complaints include mold outbreaks, broken central air, and even a four-month long period where residents in Building 1311 say they did not have any running hot water.

Residents were also notified Friday evening that an auditor will be visiting the property on Monday morning to inspect apartments. The audit will happen June 26 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.