KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a brush fire in the Wallace area of Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon.

Responders arrived at the scene near 10 Gander Lane around 1:54 p.m., dispatchers say.

One person with injuries was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. They do not know the severity of the person’s injuries.

Dispatchers say the fire is now clear.

Pinch Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County medics responded, according to Metro 911.