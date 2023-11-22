CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With Thanksgiving just one day away, the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner is aiming to give everyone a warm meal this holiday.

Since 1966, the Thanksgiving dinner has handed out free meals to residents in need. It was started by Frank Veltri, and continues in his spirit. The dinner’s Facebook page says Veltri owned the former Holley and Worthy hotels that were located on Quarrier Street, and was known for allowing scores of people without permanent housing or nearby family to stay there.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Veltri died in 2001 and, according to the dinner’s Facebook page, left an endowment fund Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation to support continuing the dinner. His wish to keep it going lives on through the efforts of community volunteers who share his passion for helping their neighbors in need.

“This is one of Frank Veltri’s wishes. He used to do this at the Holley Hotel. This is the 57th year,” said Angie Douglas, lead coordinator for the dinner. “And when he passed away, he left an endowment with the Greater Kanawha Valley so this dinner would go on forever. So, we use the interest from his endowment to make this dinner happen in his wishes, in his honor.

According to organizers, volunteers will begin delivering orders at 9 a.m., and the sit down dinner will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at St. George’s Orthodox Cathedral at 190 Court Street in Charleston. To-go meals will be given out between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Organizers say they are good on volunteers this year, but are in need of boxes for the deliveries. Anyone who has spare medium, large or extra large boxes can drop them off at St. George’s Orthodox Cathedral.