CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – A bridge destroyed in 2016 by devastating flooding in West Virginia is being rebuilt.

Volunteers from Team Rubicon have been working all Monday and Tuesday to reconstruct a bridge connecting Route 119 to a neighborhood in Clendenin along Clay Road and Wood Drive.

The rebuild is part of a campaign sponsored by West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, a humanitarian association.

After the 2016 floods destroyed the bridge seven years ago, residents say they have had to drive over a bridge right next to it. According to neighbors, the bridge is a safety hazard due to its deteriorating condition.

The Team Rubicon volunteers, also referred to as the Greyshirts, are already ahead of schedule. A representative from Team Rubicon tells 13 News that the rebuild was scheduled to take place over seven days, but could be done in as early as three days.

Paula Repka, a Planning Section Chief with Team Rubicon, says projects like the bridge rebuild in Clendenin are what being a Greyshirt is all about.

“We are an organization that helps in disasters, so basically helping people on their worst day,” Repka said. “As volunteers, we all came out here to help any way that we can, making sure people are safe and have access and are better off than they were before.”