CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The saying “not all heroes wear capes” rings true in a heartwarming partnership between pilots and shelter pets!

The West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Swilled Dog, and the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association are collaborating in a mission to transport animals from overcrowded shelters to regions with more room for adoption.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, dedicated volunteers from Pilots to the Rescue flew some animals to Michigan where the pets have a greater chance at finding forever homes.

“For us, it starts wit the problem at the beginning so we do a lot of spay and neuter. A lot of our customers come in to our room. We so a donation and this is part of our adoption series, a tasting of bourbon, then that donation goes directly to spay and neuter locally here in the state,” said Swilled Dog Distillery CEO Brooke Glover.

West Virginia-based distillery, Swilled Dog, is a driving force behind this project, inspired by their own beloved rescue pet, a Border Collie named “Lucy Pickles.”