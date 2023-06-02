VIDEO: Local art showcased at FestivALL Art Fair in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People can now cast their votes for the next ArtBus!

According to FestivALL officials, voters can pick between three designs from three artists: Wes Eary, Liz Pavlovic and Brianna Taft. The winner’s design will be displayed on a KRT bus.

Fourth-annual ArtBus design finalist (Photo Courtesy: FestivALL)

“The Charleston ArtBus Project is a perfect example of functional Public Art. It

adds another level of vibrance to the city through the unique concepts that our local

artists bring,” said Jeff Pierson, Director of the City of Charleston Office of Public Art.

“The ArtBus gives us an exciting way to showcase public art throughout our city

and county and make art more accessible than ever,” said Mackenzie Spencer,

Executive Director of FestivALL Charleston. “We were blown away with this year’s entries

and can’t wait for our community to weigh in on their favorite.”

Voting goes through June 18 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be unveiled in October during FestivALL.

You can cast your vote by clicking here.