SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Marshals on Thursday arrested a wanted man after he led them on a pursuit and then crashed his vehicle.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, they went to serve a felony warrant in Kanawha County. The man, whose name has not been released, took off in a vehicle.

They said the car then crashed on Coolbrook Drive off of Grapevine Road in Sissonville.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.