CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – A man shot and killed by deputies in Cross Lanes this weekend has been identified by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the KCSO, the suspect, identified as Brian Spencer, 43, of the Sissonville area, allegedly fired gunshots at deputies from his vehicle as they attempted to arrest him on a warrant out of Logan County. Deputies then fired back, striking Spencer and killing him.

The incident happened near the Rodeway Inn and Bob Evans parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip that a man wanted out of Logan County was sighted in the area around 5 p.m. Sept. 23, 2023. When they arrived at the inn, the man allegedly jumped in his vehicle and tried to flee.

While deputies tried to stop the man, he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at them. That’s when the Sheriff’s Office said the deputies returned fire and fatally shot him.

None of the officers were injured.

Spencer previously faced charges in Kanawha County in 2015 after allegedly ramming his car into a KCSO cruiser. The alleged incident happened Jan. 25, 2023 in the area of Falcon Drive in Charleston. Deputies told WOWK 13 News at the time they had originally been called for a disturbance where Spencer allegedly rammed a relative’s truck, injuring a child.

According to the KCSO at the time of the alleged incident, two deputies and a K-9 were later at the scene in a Ford F-150 cruiser when Spencer allegedly rammed the vehicle. The sheriff’s department said one of the deputies sustained minor injuries, and the K-9 and second deputy were not injured.

Authorities said at the time of the incident that Spencer was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries.” He allegedly later escaped from the hospital and was arrested the following day at a home in Sissonville.

Spencer was charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection to the incident, and pleaded guilty in December 2015 to two counts of attempted murder and one count of destruction of property.