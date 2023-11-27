CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With temperatures set to drop Monday night, the City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Collective are opening a warming center for those in need of shelter against the cold.

The warming center will be located at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church from 7 p.m. tonight, Monday, Nov. 27, through 7 a.m. tomorrow morning, Tuesday, Nov. 28. The church is located at 317 West Washington Street on Charleston’s West Side.

Organizers say this is the earliest they’ve ever had to open a warming center in the city.

Anyone who needs a warm place to stay is welcome to visit the center, including those still impacted by the gas outage.