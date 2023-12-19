KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With temperatures expected to drop overnight Tuesday, the Kanawha Valley Collective is opening a warming center to help those who need shelter from the cold.

According to the organization, the warming center will be open from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. at the Neighborhood SHOP at 317 West Washington Street in Charleston.

Officials with the Kanawha Valley Collective say service providers and community volunteers will work together to help accommodate those who need a warm place to stay. Organizers say anyone who would like to help by volunteering or donating items such as blankets, coats or winter weather gear can contact United Way of Central West Virginia President Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3503 or by email at moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.

