CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As winter weather moves through the region, many are left bracing the cold temperatures and snowy conditions. For those unsheltered or without access to heat, those conditions could be dangerous.

That’s why local organizations like BREAM Neighborhood S.H.O.P. have opened warming centers to lend a helping hand to those in need during the winter storm.

“We had well over 70 [people]. I think it was 78 [people]. The majority of those were unsheltered friends, but close to 20 were just people in houses who don’t have electricity, who didn’t have a stove to cook on,” said Derek Hudson, director of BREAM S.H.O.P. “If you’re scared to leave your pet don’t worry, bring them. We have kennels. We have areas for cats. We have special rooms … So, we’ve got room for everybody.”

The BREAM S.H.O.P. located at 317 W Washington Street is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the day and 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. at night offering beds, blankets and a warm meal.

According to Hudson, the warming center is open whenever the temperatures drop to 20 degrees. Last year, that was only three times, but this year, they’ve already surpassed that hitting close to 17 days where they’ve opened their doors overnight.

“If we’re open Sunday to Sunday we’re looking to go through close to 1,000 blankets. That’s a lot of blankets,” Hudson said. “United Way has been godsends. They’re amazing. They help, but that’s a lot of blankets. So, we need donations for blankets, coats, hand warmers. If you’ve got food and you want to drop off food, we serve food all night long so anything like that would help us.”

Donations can be dropped off at the BREAM S.H.O.P. on Charleston’s West Side.