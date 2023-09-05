KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools says Sissonville Elementary is closed for the day due to water issues.

According to KCS officials, the school closed at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 5, due to no water in the building.

According to an advisory from West Virginia American Water, there is a water main break in the area. The company says approximately 1,097 customers are affected and a boil water advisory is in place for White Oak drive, Grapevine Road, Sissonville Drive, Archibald Drive, Derricks Creek Road, and Second Creek Road, including the areas of Rocky Hollow, Pigenroost Hollow and Martain Hollow in Sissonville.

WVAW says the estimated restoration time for the water to be back on is 5 p.m. Once service is restored, customers should continue following the boil water advisory until notified otherwise.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.