RAND, WV (WOWK) – Representatives at the Rand Community Center say they have not had working air conditioning in three years. Managers say they cannot afford to have it repaired themselves.

One volunteer says on a bad day, the center temperatures can climb as high as 100 degrees. They add that seniors have passed out from the heat in the years since.

Sandra Cox is a volunteer with the center, she says the heat can be unbearable.

“It’s like a sauna,” Cox said. “It’s so bad.”

Managers at the Rand Community Center say they serve over 100 senior citizens from Rand and Kanawha County on a good day. But one cook says they’re lucky to see “six or seven” people at a time.

The cafeteria and free clothing rooms are the only ones in the building with fans or functioning air units. There is also a gym, library, and church room, all of which are mostly empty in the summer thanks to the scorching heat inside.

Ruth Short is a cook at the center, she says many of the seniors who still come over the summer order their food and leave immediately after because they can’t withstand the heat.

“It’s extremely hot in there, but we do it for our seniors so we can get them fed,” Short said. “It’s unbearable. We just need some help. Somebody needs to get us air conditioning in this facility.”

13 News spoke with the Kanawha County Commission Monday afternoon. A representative said that the commission has not received a funding request to repair the broken central air at this time. Last winter, they say they approved a grant to repair the center’s broken heaters, and to help the center meet their bill deadlines.