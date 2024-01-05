VIDEO: Previous Coverage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – More than four months since summer floods washed through the region, residents in one eastern Kanawha County community say they are still cleaning the damages left behind.

On Fields Creek Road in Winifrede, a vacant trailer home washed off its foundation remains. Piles of debris are spread across the neighborhood, and a stack of fallen trees is blocking the creek behind the road.

According to Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigman, the homes along Fields Creek Road are considered private property. For that reason, the county is not allowed to help clean the damages.

Neighbors like Calvin Jarrett say they are in desperate need of help.

“It’s a shame that we’re having to struggle like this to try and have something. It’s ridiculous,” Jarrett said. “We pay taxes, we pay our taxes on the property. Why can’t they help us?”

Jarrett has lived on Fields Creek Road for 30 years, and he says he and his partner still have nightmares about the morning of the floods.

“It took my car away. It took my deck anyway. It took the floors in my house. I still have to replace every floor in that house. I ain’t got no money to afford new carpet. I don’t have that kind of money.”

Elvin Mullens grew up on Fields Creek Road and spends every day trying to retrieve his father’s house. He says the neighborhood is an eyesore to look at.

“Every time you come down this main road and look over, it’s depressing,” Mullens said. “But if we could get someone to help clean it up, that’s all we’re asking.”

Mullens says he is paying out of pocket to make the repairs he can afford, but he can’t afford it all on his own.

“People can’t really afford to rent the equipment and have people come in and do that. That’s why we need help from FEMA, the state, the county, whoever,” Mullens said. “These are good hardworking people up this hollow. They’re proud people. But if you can’t get any help, what are you supposed to do?”

Sigman says West Virginia has filed individual and public assistance requests with FEMA, but there is still no timetable on when or if they will be approved.