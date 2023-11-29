CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) on Wednesday said that he is doing everything he can to stop a USPS processing and distribution plant in South Charleston from being shut down.

Right now, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says it is looking to cut costs and save money nationwide. Part of the plan may involve merging and closing some of the regional mail sort facilities.

The last one remaining in West Virginia is the distribution hub in South Charleston and, if it closes, the service could be handled by another facility in Pennsylvania. That could delay mail service by a day or longer and put 800 people out of work.

Gov. Justice, who sent a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General on Tuesday, says that would be devastating to West Virginia.

“You know a potential relocation evaluation going on. But we’re going to fight and we’re going to fight as hard and as diligently as we possibly can. And we are going to try every way in the world to see that that does not become a reality,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

The governor says the USPS headquarters in Washington, D.C. has acknowledged receiving his letter but has not yet responded.

Governor Justice says wasteful spending in federal agencies is to blame for some of the problems, but that West Virginia Postal Service customers and employees should not suffer the consequences.