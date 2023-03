CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The well-known neighborhood GoMart on West Washington Street in Charleston, West Virginia is permanently closed as of Friday.

According to Terry Smith, Assistant General Manager of GoMart’s Corporate Office says, “it was a business decision.”

Smith says that no purchase of the property has been made at this time.

This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.