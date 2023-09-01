CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was a fun Thursday night promoting business on Charleston’s West Side.

It was the quarterly “West Side Mingle” brought to you by Charleston Main Streets.

The organization’s goal is to promote more business on Charleston’s East End and West Side, as well as social activities in both districts.

Thursday’s host was Echo-Lit, a photography and graphic arts business.

The next big event for Charleston Main Streets is “October West” in the city’s Elk City community on Sept. 30.