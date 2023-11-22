CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several hundred residents on Charleston’s West Side will not have running natural gas for Thanksgiving.

Warrenetta Clark will be spending the holiday in a hotel, waiting for Mountaineer Gas to restore her natural gas services. Clark is caring for her 93 year-old aunt who also has dementia, and she says she could not afford to keep her aunt in a home with no heat.

“It’s hard on her because she has dementia,” Clark said. “The hotel is not familiar to her, because of that, she’s had a few episodes.”

It has been 12 days since the gas has been on at the Clark residence, but she does not know when the outage will end. Clark says the unknown is unsettling, and that every day that the gas stays off, she has to pay for another night at the hotel.

“There’s really nothing we can do about it. Who would’ve thought?” Clark said. “To have someone displaced this long without any idea of when they can get home, it’s kinda hard.”

Judy Price is also still waiting for her natural gas to return. She says she will be spending Thanksgiving at her West Side apartment and waiting as long as she needs for Mountaineer Gas to knock on her door.

Price has two daughters, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, but she says she cannot see them this Thanksgiving.

“I get angry sometimes and say ‘how long is too long?’” Price said.

Price says her apartment can be as warm as 61 degrees with a heater, but as cold as 39 degrees at night and in the morning.

“With the heater I have, my bedroom is 74 degrees,” Price said. “But when I open the door and go into the hallway, I think I’m in the North Pole. It’s cold.”

For as cold and long as the days without gas have been, Price is keeping her head held high, and celebrating Thanksgiving her own way.

“Every day is a day of Thanksgiving. God is good.”