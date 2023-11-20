CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More people in Charleston are getting help after the big natural gas outage that left more than 1,000 customers on the West Side without services.

It was another busy day at the WV Health Right West Side location where workers and volunteers were shopping, cooking and getting meals ready for the week.

A lot of people have lent a helping hand including the West Virginia National Guard, the Pastors of African-American Churches (known as PAAC), and the United Way of Central West Virginia. Hundreds of families are still being helped out.

“One of the missions that we have here was to be, not just health care with medicine, but also to worry about the community health. Which is eating well and being safe and being warm,” said Shayla Leftridge, of West Virginia Health Right.

“What we offer, that is kind of vital to disaster, is West Virginia 211. So, we’ve used that number for people to be able to call and ask for heaters, ask for water, report something,” said Margaret O’Neal, President of the United Way of Central West Virginia.

Both organizations — WV Health Right and the United Way of Central West Virginia — continue to seek donation of food, water, heathers and money, so they can help more people.

Here is the schedule for this week:

WV Health Right will offer hot meals at its West Side location on Central Avenue from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

They will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, but people can pick up “heat and serve” Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday.

The City of Charleston, police, fire, public works and sanitation departments also continue to assist in the disaster response.

On Nov. 10, 46 miles of gas line was flooded after a water main break on Charleston’s West Side, Mountaineer Gas spokesperson and Sr. Vice President Moses Skaff said.

Customers on Charleston’s West Side were without both gas and water, but water services were restored shortly after. West Virginia American Water has declined to comment.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday declared a State of Emergency due to the gas outage.

Mountaineer Gas said that “main line system restoration” should be expected within five days.