CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While Mountaineer Gas crews continue to restore natural gas to homes, they are also moving towards filling a few hundred holes dug into the ground.

According to Mountaineer Gas spokesperson and Sr. Vice President Moses Skaff, crews have excavated about 270 holes into the ground across the West Side neighborhood in Charleston. There are at least 35 of them that have been filled.

Skaff says that for holes along roads, it will take at least two days for them to be restored. First, crews have to pour concrete and then lay it off with a blacktop 24 hours later. Holes on sidewalks only need concrete poured to be restored.

Skaff adds that they are working with ten contractors, one of which is assisting in restoring the excavations. The contractors are also inspecting homes door to door and replacing appliances destroyed by water damage.

As the gas outage nears three full weeks, West Side resident Elston Canada says that it is important that neighbors keep their patience, as difficult as it is.

Mountaineer Gas says they have knocked on every home’s door that has lost natural gas in the outage. They will continue to go door to door through the end of this week and through the next.

“When you deal with repairing and digging up stuff, it takes time to get things together,” Canada said. “When you’re talking about 200, that’s a lot of holes. A lot of things you have to tear up and put back together, and you just can’t rush when you’re dealing with gas.”

The company will also be issuing $75 credits to all impacted customers who had active accounts prior to losing their natural gas. Skaff says that in totality, the company will be distributing $112,000 worth of credits to customers.